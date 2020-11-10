OVHcloud partners with Google Cloud in surprising move

Web hosting provider OVHcloud has announced a new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help European businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

The collaboration should also enable firms to meet shifting data privacy regulations, giving them more security and transparency while still allowing them to pursue new cloud-native applications.

French firm OVH will debut a new hosted private cloud offering by integrating Google’s Anthos application management platform within its own digital infrastructure.

Creating an industry champion

By working together, both OVHcloud and Google Cloud should be able to offer customers more control over their data while still taking an open and multi-cloud approach. Joint solutions being developed by the two firms will empower customers and provide a boost to third-party ecosystems of developers.

The Google partnership could also support OVH to become a cloud heavyweight within the European market. That would help meet Europe’s demand for greater data sovereignty, control and autonomy. Currently, the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google itself dominate the cloud computing industry, with Europe yet to compete on the world stage.

OVH’s main European competition is likely to come from another French firm, Dassault Système, but the former company’s Google partnership could give it the edge.

“We are proud to partner with Google Cloud to develop a unique offering together,” Sylvain Rouri , Chief Sales Officer at OVHcloud, told TechRadar Pro.

“With the growing demand for a trusted environment, we believe the combination of OVHcloud’s highly scalable dedicated infrastructure with Google’s Anthos technology will be a key advantage for cloud users across Europe. This solution will be a real asset to empower them with a multi-cloud and open approach, with full control over their data.”