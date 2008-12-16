iTunes to offer free content over Christmas

On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me - five free tunes

Apple is to lend a hand to all those strapped for cash for Christmas, by offering free content to fill up your brand-new iPod, with an offer titled the '12 Days of iTunes'.

The news was broken on French website Generation MP3 that the iTunes Store will be giving away selected content for free for iTunes users in selected parts of Europe.

The promotion is set to start 26 December and end 6 January, so plenty of time to get your free content fix.

iPod filler

Artists involved in the promotion include: Amy Winehouse, Lily Allen, The Smiths, The Script and James Blunt.

And there's even some video content, which includes clips from High School Musical, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

According to Generation MP3, the offer will also be available to customers in the UK and Germany, but we will give you confirmation as and when we get it.