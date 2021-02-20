Osaka vs Brady live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2021 final online anywhere

Jennifer Brady's playing in a Grand Slam final for the first time of her career, but in order to get her hands on the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, she's going to have to find a way to beat Naomi Osaka, who looks every bit the best player in the world right now. It's the biggest tennis match of the year so far, so read on as we explain how to watch the Australian Open final online and get a Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady live stream wherever you are today.

Australian Open final live stream: Osaka vs Brady Date: Saturday, February 20 Time: 7.30pm AEDT / 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Osaka has arguably been the standout player in Melbourne, her masterful 6-3, 6-4 semi-final victory over Serena Williams the highlight of a fortnight of excellence. Brady's route to the final has been somewhat low-key by comparison, with 25th seeded Karolina Muchova the highest-ranked player she's faced until now.

This is the fourth time Osaka and Brady have faced each other on-court, but their last clash was a classic, with Osaka edging a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the semi-final of last year's US Open. It was a brilliant performance from Brady, who's emerged from relative obscurity to establish herself as a real contender.

But Osaka looks unbeatable right now, and has never lost a grand slam quarter-final, semi-final or final. But records are there to be broken, and Brady has a knack of surprising people.

Don't miss a single point from Melbourne Park because it couldn't be easier to get an Australian Open live stream from anywhere. Watch all the drama unfold by following our Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady live stream guide below to watch Australian Open final online right now.

How to watch a FREE Australian Open final live stream: Osaka vs Brady in the country

Once again, Aussie tennis fans can watch all of the Australian Open final action without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 , which is completely FREE to watch. Better still, you can stream the Australian Open final for FREE on the 9Now streaming service. All you need to do to stream the tennis is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code (such as 3000 for Melbourne). Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady is set to begin at 7.30pm AEDT on Saturday evening.

How to watch an Australian Open final live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the UK, Australia, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

How to watch Australian Open final 2021: live stream Osaka vs Brady online in the US

In the US, Australian Open coverage comes courtesy of ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament but will only be showing it on linear TV. Both of these are cable-based services, though, so in order to watch the Australian Open online you'll need to be a paying customer. Or have a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch an Australian Open final live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out a FREE Sling TV trial or save $10 on your first month, the choice is yours. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $15 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $50 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both ESPN and the Tennis Channel as well on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady is set to begin at 3.30am ET/12.30am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning.

2021 Australian Open final live stream: how to watch Osaka vs Brady tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Australian Open final on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Aussie Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady is set to begin at 3.30am ET/12.30am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning.

How to live stream Australian Open final: watch Osaka vs Brady tennis in the UK

Tennis fans based in the UK can watch the Australian Open final action via Eurosport , which means you need to have a subscription to tune in. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player pass, which costs either £9.99 per month or £39.99 if you're ready to commit to a whole year. Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady is set to begin at 8.30am GMT on Saturday morning.

How to watch Australian Open final online: live stream Osaka vs Brady in New Zealand

Live Australian Open coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady is set to begin at 9.30pm NZDT on Saturday night.