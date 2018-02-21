Oppo will replace your broken R11s and R11s Plus screen for free

Shortly after the release of the company’s latest flagship phones, Oppo has announced that it will replace broken screens on any of its Australian R11s and R11s Plus devices free of charge.

Naturally, this generous offer comes with some caveats , but they’re mostly rather reasonable – the offer extends six months from the date of purchase but only applies to the original owner of the phone, who must have bought it from a participating store.

As far as damage is concerned, if you droppo your Oppo you’re in the clear, but you’re out of luck if it went for a swim, or if the rest of the phone is cactus. Using the phone in a manner “other than for its ordinary and generally accepted purpose” won’t cut it either, so don’t pretend it’s a chopping board.

If you’re after further information on how to go about replacing your Oppo R11s or R11s Plus screen, head over to the dedicated Oppo Care page .