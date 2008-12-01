Windows Vista SP2 arriving in April?

Windows Vista service pack 2 is due for release in April 2009, according to a high profile website.

Vista SP2 will bring the normal patches and fixes, and according to the previously reliable TechARP.com, it will be available in April next year, following a two month trial.

TechARP has already nailed dates for SP1 and XP SP3 this year, and it has insisted that a release candidate will be made available to the normal testers and partners in February, with a full release in April and public release soon after.

Beta out

The beta version of the service pack appeared last month, but Microsoft will be keen to avoid exaggerating the early arrival of the final product.

Much of what is contained in SP2 is already in the public domain, with support for Blu-ray, the arrival of Bluetooth 2.1, faster resume from sleep mode when Wi-Fi has been broken and Windows Search 4.

As Microsoft have insisted in the past, much of this functionality has already been rolled out in minor updates and downloads, as it tries to change the public's perception of service packs as major upgrades to an acceptance that rolling updates are the future.

As you may expect, SP2 will require SP1 before it works. There will also be an update for Windows Server 2008.