OnePlus Watch release date, price, news and features

There haven’t been many exciting Wear OS watches recently, but that could soon change as OnePlus has just revealed its new OnePlus Watch.

It's a new smartwatch from the company that doesn't run on Wear OS, and it instead uses a separate operating system.

Below you’ll find everything that we’ve heard about the OnePlus Watch so far, including potential release timing, specs, features, and more.

We’ll also be updating this article whenever we hear anything new, so check back often if you want to stay up to date on the OnePlus Watch.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The first smartwatch from OnePlus

The first smartwatch from OnePlus When is it out? That's yet to be announced

That's yet to be announced What will it cost? We're not sure yet

The OnePlus Watch was announced on stage at the OnePlus 9 event on March 23, but we're still waiting on a release date. It likely won't be far off, though.

The OnePlus Watch will retail at $159 (approximately £119 / AU$209) at launch.

There is the recent Oppo Watch, which starts at £229 (around $300, AU$420). We mention this because OnePlus and Oppo have the same parent company, and their phones often have things in common.

Design and display

The OnePlus Watch is a circular smartwatch, so OnePlus is eschewing the 'squircle' design of Fitbit, Apple and Oppo, and it's made of stainless steel. The bands are fluoroelastomer, which is breathable and strong.

The smartwatch has two crowns, one of which is for the app menu and the other presumably brings up another shortcut.

There's also a limited-edition version of the watch made of cobalt, with vegan leather straps, but it's not clear what the availability on this model is like just yet.

For both versions, the watch is IP68 protected against dust and water, and is also 5ATM waterproof which means it should survive submersion of up to 50 metres for 10 minutes without breaking - perfect for swimming.

In terms of display, the OnePlus Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, with a 320 pixel-per-inch resolution, which makes it sound like it could be pretty bright.

There are apparently 50 watch faces to choose from, but it sounds possible the company could release more as time goes on.

Fitness and features

There are a whopping 110 workout modes on the OnePlus Watch, which is roughly the same number that Google, Xiaomi and Honor offer on their respective smartwatches.

We don't know the full list of sports just yet, but we'll almost definitely see the classics represented like running, swimming, cycling and rowing.

Apparently there's an auto-detect workout feature, so if you start running or jogging the watch will automatically start tracking it, and if you stop the watch will pause the tracking. We've seen this feature in other watches, and it can often be temperamental, so we'll have to see how well it works ourselves.

As well as the fitness modes, there are some other tracking features like a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, blood oxygen scanning and more. The OnePlus Watch comes with over 110 fitness workouts built in, including dancing, swimming and parkour modes that also track your regular postures.

The OnePlus Watch runs on OnePlus' proprietary operating system, not WearOS as some early rumors predicted. It has 4GB storage, that's space for approximately 500 songs.

Some features include a zen mode for stopping you getting distracted, controls for your smartphone camera, notification handling, music controls and the like - these are features most smartwatches have.

You'll also be able to handle calls and view text messages hands-free from the watch even when your phone isn't connected, a feature not too many smartwatches have.

Battery life

The OnePlus Watch can last up to two weeks on a single charge, and up to one week for heavy usage. We'll definitely have to see if OnePlus' lab provides the same results as real-world testing, when we conduct our review.

The watch powers up with a connector that attaches, via magnets, to the back of the watch - right now we don't have a figure on how long this takes though.