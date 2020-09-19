OnePlus Watch release date, price, news and leaks

There haven’t been many exciting Wear OS watches recently, but that could soon change, as it’s rumored that OnePlus has a smartwatch in the works which leaks have called simply the OnePlus Watch.

We don’t know a huge amount about the wearable yet, but it sounds like it has been in development for a while, and there’s evidence that it could land this year – possibly alongside the OnePlus 8T.

Below you’ll find everything that we’ve heard about the OnePlus Watch so far, including potential release timing, specs, features, and more. We’ll also be updating this article whenever we hear anything new, so check back often if you want to stay up to date on the OnePlus Watch.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The first smartwatch from OnePlus

The first smartwatch from OnePlus When is it out? Unknown but possibly this year

Unknown but possibly this year What will it cost? We're not sure yet

There’s no real news on when the OnePlus Watch will be announced, but it has been spotted both on the IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website (where it’s referred to specifically as the OnePlus Watch), and on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Those are both places it would likely be listed by before being sold in certain parts of the world, and those listings are likely to appear close to launch – suggesting the OnePlus Watch will be announced fairly soon.

Our best guess for when is alongside the OnePlus 8T, which itself is likely to land in September, October or November. We can’t get more specific than that as there aren’t any launch date rumors yet, but OnePlus typically launches new T model phones in that part of the year.

As for the price of the OnePlus Watch, we have even less to go on there. Not only are there no price rumors at the time of writing, but there’s also no previous model to go on.

There is the recent Oppo Watch, which starts at £229 (around $300, AU$420). We mention this because OnePlus and Oppo have the same parent company, and their phones often have things in common, but rumors suggest the OnePlus Watch will look quite different to the Oppo Watch, so we wouldn’t count on the prices being similar.

News and leaks

The main OnePlus Watch leak refers to the shape of the screen, with @maxjmb (a leaker with a good track record) claiming on Twitter that it will have a circular screen.

Many dont seem to understand it so I clarify it. The Watch is circular. WOTCH https://t.co/HkevfvMfgTSeptember 10, 2020

That in turn suggests it won’t have too much in common with the Oppo Watch (which has a square display), despite the two companies often launching similar devices.

Beyond that, we’ve heard from a former OnePlus employee that the company has "actively been looking into a smartwatch for the last year."

Indeed, it seems the company has resurrected the project, as years ago it revealed sketches for an abandoned smartwatch – one that itself had a circular screen.

An old sketch of a canceled OnePlus smartwatch (Image credit: OnePlus)

We can also be fairly confident that the OnePlus Watch will run Wear OS, given that the company makes Android phones, and it might well use the recent Snapdragon Wear 4100 or 4100 Plus chipset.

There’s no specific rumor of this, but it would be the obvious choice given that most alternative options are quite old now. If it does, then that could allow for better battery life and performance than most Wear OS watches.