OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 tipped to show up on October 26

We're big fans of the OnePlus Nord, so anticipation is high for future devices in the range. OnePlus has promised that a Nord device will be coming to the US at some point, and now we might have a potential launch day: October 26.

The date comes from reliable tipster @OnLeaks, who says that OnePlus is going to make an announcement at 12pm GMT on October 26. That's 5am Pacific time and 8am Eastern time in the States, so you'll need to be up fairly early if you're there.

It's a prediction that lines up with other rumors we've heard, and OnePlus itself has been dropping hints on social media that something is coming very soon. While we don't know exactly what we're getting on October 26, the consensus seems to be that these are two more phones for the mid-range market.

All of this is separate to the launch of the OnePlus 8T, which OnePlus has scheduled an event for on October 14. That's going to be more of a premium device, following on from the OnePlus 8, and we've already heard plenty about the handset.

Those phones in full

We don't know a huge amount about the Nord N10G 5G, and even less about the Nord 100. It's likely that the latter phone will be the cheaper of the pair, lacking 5G connectivity and sticking with 4G to keep the price as affordable as possible.

As for the Nord N10 5G, a previous leak has pointed to the device packing in a Snapdragon 690 processor (Qualcomm's cheapest 5G CPU), 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That would make it a touch slower than the OnePlus Nord in the performance stakes.

A quad-camera setup is being talked about, headed by a 64MP main camera, which would be the most pixels OnePlus has ever put in a phone to date. We're also expecting a 6.49-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, though the screen technology might switch from OLED to LCD to keep costs down.

None of those specs are confirmed for the time being, and nor is it certain in which countries OnePlus will decide to launch these phones. However, it looks as though we've got a very busy October coming up as far as new OnePlus devices are concerned.

Via TalkAndroid