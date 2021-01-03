OnePlus Band leak gives us a sneak preview of the first OnePlus wearable

While we wait for the long-promised OnePlus Watch, it seems as though a fitness band could actually be the first wearable we see from OnePlus – and a newly leaked image has given us a sneak preview of what's on the way.

Posted by well-respected tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the wearable looks set to be called the OnePlus Band, with gray, orange and blue colors apparently on the way when the device actually breaks cover officially.

The design is fairly unspectacular, following the lead of other similar fitness wearables released by the likes of Xiaomi and Oppo over the last year. To be fair though, there are only so many ways you can design a simple fitness tracking band for the wrist.

As reported by the TechRadar India team, the OnePlus Band is expected to arrive in India first of all, but there are signs that the fitness tracker will eventually come to the rest of the world at a later point, along with the OnePlus Watch.

Exclusive: This is the OnePlus Band.#OnePlus #OnePlusBand pic.twitter.com/JxYoSMxxTnDecember 31, 2020

Inside sources speaking to Android Central claim that the band will cost in the region of $40 (around £30 / AU$50), so this is aimed firmly at the budget end of the market. At this point an early 2021 launch looks most likely.

Android Central has also revealed that the band will have multi-day battery life, that it will be water resistant, and that it will have an AMOLED screen – as you can see in the leaked image that we've embedded above.

The launch of the OnePlus Band and the OnePlus Watch will show OnePlus stretching its product ranges even further – it spent 2020 pushing out more affordable smartphones and it even got around to launching its own OnePlus TV.

As for the OnePlus Watch, company executives have confirmed that it is indeed on the way, although we don't know too much about it at this stage. It seems likely that the wearable will run Wear OS, but the software might come with a special OnePlus spin.

Via Pocketnow