OnePlus 9 camera specs and Pro renders leak out

The leaks and rumors around the OnePlus 9 are starting to gather pace, and today we've got details on the camera array of the upcoming flagship as well as unofficial renders of the Pro version of the handset.

First the camera: sources speaking to 91mobiles say that the OnePlus 9 is going to come with a 48MP primary sensor (outputting 12MP images), plus a 48MP ultrawide sensor (up from 16MP on the OnePlus 8T), plus a third sensor.

At the moment there's no word what that third sensor is going to be – it might be a monochrome sensor, or a macro sensor. The OnePlus 8T has a main sensor, an ultrawide sensor, a macro sensor and a depth sensor.

It sounds like a pretty major camera upgrade could be in the pipeline then. We've already seen leaked renders of the standard OnePlus 9 handset from the same source, showing the triple-camera array locating up in the top left corner around the pack of the phone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/The Voice) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks/The Voice)

Speaking of leaked renders, the usually reliable OnLeaks has shared pictures of what the OnePlus 9 Pro is supposedly going to look like. Apparently we're in line for a 6.55-inch curved display with a punch hole for the selfie camera in the top-left corner.

The back of the phone, which is said to be made from glass, houses a rear camera setup that could feature up to four camera lenses, one more than the standard OnePlus 9 – that "could still change" though according to OnLeaks.

OnLeaks also goes on record as saying the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are going to appear officially in March. That lines up with other predictions we've heard – and it's a little earlier than you might expect, considering the OnePlus 8 appeared in April.

It might be that the entire smartphone schedule is going to shift forward by a month in 2021 – Samsung is tipped to be launching the Galaxy S21 at some point during January, though S series phones usually make their debut in February.