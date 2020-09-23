OnePlus 8T leak shows specs, and the price may be lower than first thought

The OnePlus 8T is official, and we've confirmed a variety of specs including the display you can expect on the upcoming phone, but now a new leak has shown us more details about the handset.

The upcoming phone was listed on Amazon Germany - and spotted by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal - and you can see some screenshots of what it looks like below.

According to the listing, it features similar specs to what we would expect, but the price is remarkably low considering other leaks we've seen about the upcoming phone.

The very best OnePlus phones

We may see the iPhone 12 first

And we'll certainly see the Google Pixel 5

There's every chance this is placeholder pricing, but the listing says the OnePlus 8T will cost €599 (about $700, £550, AU$980) for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant, and €699 (about $820, £640, AU$1,150) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

That goes against another leak that we've seen, which claimed the price would be increasing this year to €799 (roughly $940, £730, AU$1,300) for the base model and €899 (about $1,050, £830, AU$1,470) for the extra storage. It's unlikely we'll know the price for certain until October 14 when the OnePlus 8T is unveiled.

OnePlus 8T 5GDimensions: 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm Weight: 188 grams#OnePlus8T https://t.co/6b19vl3mHmSeptember 22, 2020

According to the listing, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. That isn't the top-end chipset, as a lot of other flagships are now powered by the Plus variant of that chip.

It also says the phone will have a 48MP main camera along with 16MP, 5MP and 2MP secondary sensors. On the front there will apparently be a 16MP selfie shooter. The listing also says there will be a 4,500mAh battery inside.

The color choices are listed as Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, which is different to the names for the OnePlus 8, so we may see some tweaking of the shades for this device.

October 14 is the big launch date for the OnePlus 8T, but you can expect further details to leak out over the next few weeks, and we may even hear the company confirm exact specs before then too.

Via PocketNow