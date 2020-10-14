OnePlus 8T launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

James Peckham

All times are in Pacific Standard Time (PST)

01:41 - Another day, another phone launch. Less than 24 hours after the iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus will be hosting a live stream to reveal its next flagship phone.

It's one you've heard a lot about already, but there's still a good few core details that we haven't gleaned and questions that haven't been answered about the OnePlus 8T.

Hopefully we'll be able to answer all of those questions at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (that's 1am AEDT on Thursday 15) when the show begins.

In the meantime, we'll be updating this article throughout the day to update you on what we do know about the OnePlus 8T. That includes the fact there isn't going to be a OnePlus 8T Pro in 2020... more on that, soon.