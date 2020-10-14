OnePlus 8T launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens

James Peckham
The OnePlus 8T is a matter of hours away, as the company is hosting a big virtual launch today to unveil its next flagship phone to the world. That's less than a day after Apple introduced us to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
We already know a lot about the OnePlus 8T as the company exclusively confirmed the screen specs to TechRadar last month, and we've seen a variety of teasers detailing certain features of the phone since then too.
That said, there's still quite a bit to learn about the handset including when it'll be released, how much it's set to cost, and a few smaller specs that many will be excited to learn about.
The event starts at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (that's 1am AEDT on Thursday 15) so you should check back here around then to tune in to today's big phone launch as it happens.
All times are in Pacific Standard Time (PST)
01:41 - Another day, another phone launch. Less than 24 hours after the iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus will be hosting a live stream to reveal its next flagship phone.
It's one you've heard a lot about already, but there's still a good few core details that we haven't gleaned and questions that haven't been answered about the OnePlus 8T.
Hopefully we'll be able to answer all of those questions at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST (that's 1am AEDT on Thursday 15) when the show begins.
In the meantime, we'll be updating this article throughout the day to update you on what we do know about the OnePlus 8T. That includes the fact there isn't going to be a OnePlus 8T Pro in 2020... more on that, soon.