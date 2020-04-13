OnePlus 8 Pro specs and images leaked ahead of announcement

The successor to the OnePlus 7T Pro (above) has been extensively leaked

The OnePlus 8 range is being announced on April 14, which is tomorrow at the time of writing, but there might not be much to announce: the range has been extensively teased and leaked, most recently in the form of leaked images showing the OnePlus 8 Pro and its box.

Shared on Weibo (a Chinese social network) and spotted by Ishan Agarwal, who has a good track record for leaks, the most interesting of the images shows what’s supposedly the OnePlus 8 Pro from the front. On top of that, it shows the ‘About phone’ screen, complete with specs.

Those specs include a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 10, and a quad-lens camera, with two 48MP sensors (an 8MP one and a 5MP one).

#OnePlus8Pro Live images leaked on Weibo (reposted by user "Technology Ye Han") #OnePlus8Series #OnePlus8 #LeadwithSpeed pic.twitter.com/uV2VAxpGauApril 11, 2020

Those specs are in line with what we’ve heard before, and in the case of the 120Hz refresh rate, have been confirmed by OnePlus itself.

As for the phone design, you can see that there’s a single-lens punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the display, and an otherwise almost all-screen design, much as previous leaks have shown.

The leaked image of the retail box meanwhile really doesn’t reveal much at all, other than – if it’s genuine – confirming that there will be a phone called the OnePlus 8 Pro, but we were fully expecting that anyway.

We’ll have all the official OnePlus 8 information soon, with the announcement set to take place at 11AM EST / 8AM PT / 4PM BST on April 14 or 2AM AEST on April 15, so head back to TechRadar then for all the news and first impressions.