OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals all of the phone's key specs

We're edging closer to the launch of the OnePlus 10 and its Pro variant, and the latest leak around the phone would seem to clear up any uncertainty about the key specs that the OnePlus 10 Pro is going to arrive with.

As revealed by tipster @ishanagarwal24 on Twitter, the Pro model is set to come with a 6.7-inch display running at a speedy refresh rate of 120Hz. It's set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is likely to show up in a lot of top-tier Android handsets over the next 12 months.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also said to be coming with a 5,000mAh battery installed, offering 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro had the same 50W wireless charging, but the wired charging rate was 65W on the previous model.

Full Specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro!- 6.7" QHD+ 120Hz LTPO- 5,000 mAH, 80W SuperVOOC- 50W AirVOOC (+ Reverse WC)- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- 48MP+50MP+8MP 2nd Gen Hasselblad Camera- 32MP Front- Stereo Speakers- OxygenOS 12- LPDDR5+UFS 3.1- 163x73.8x8.5mm#OnePlus10Pro pic.twitter.com/vLhXVmCcwxDecember 31, 2021 See more

Camera and software

Around the back, the leak suggests the handset is going to have a triple-lens 50MP+48MP+8MP camera put together in partnership with Hasselblad, and there's rumored to be a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Interestingly enough, it sounds as though the phone is going to be running the usual OxygenOS software from OnePlus, rather than the combination of OxygenOS and ColorOS that is in the works now that OnePlus has merged with Oppo.

Finally, we also have a picture of the OnePlus 10 Pro in both black and green shades, giving us another look at the back of the handset. This matches up with what we saw in a leaked video that hit the web yesterday.

Analysis: the first big flagship of 2022

We saw plenty of fantastic phones during the course of 2021, but 2022 is now upon us – and the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro are set to be the first major launches of the new year. The handsets seem likely to launch on January 11.

We've seen quite a few leaks and renders around the OnePlus 10 series already, including unofficial renders that show off the square camera block that these phones are likely to be sporting on the rear when they eventually see the light of day.

The same rear camera specs that have been listed in this latest leak have been mentioned before, and it sounds as though in this area at least there won't be a huge step forward from the OnePlus 9 handsets. We'll have to wait and see if OnePlus has added any hardware or software tweaks to improve final image quality.

As for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, OnePlus has already confirmed that this is the processor that'll be in the new handsets. We will of course bring you all the details of the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro once they get an official unveiling.