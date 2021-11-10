OnePlus 10 Pro leak may have given us first look at the phone’s big square camera block

A new render leak of the OnePlus 10 Pro has revealed a potential design for the flagship smartphone that shows a big square camera block on the back of the phone.

The possible early look at the OnePlus 10 Pro, courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and created with @Zouton , includes a pair of render images showing the top half of the back of the phone. They’re supposedly based on an actual photo of a version of the phone, though presumably made into a render to prevent exposing incriminating details from the photo.

Sooo... I'm back from the Future again, this time with the very first and early look at the #OnePlus10Pro in form of stunning 5K renders!On behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/OPSs1ray1P pic.twitter.com/A6h1EfT98aNovember 9, 2021 See more

Per the photo, the OnePlus 10 Pro seems to have three rear cameras, potentially losing the fourth 2MP monochrome camera that featured on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The leak didn’t release new concrete specs, but the Zouton post included several suggested specs: 8GB to 12GB of RAM, 128GB to 256GB of storage, a 6.7-inch 20:9 ratio display with QHD (3216 x 1440) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, along with 5,000mAh battery.

Analysis: OnePlus 10 Pro – so what about the OnePlus 10?

We’ve heard very little about the OnePlus 10 series of phones besides the brand’s own confirmation that the handsets will pack new software featuring a combination of OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS now that both companies have merged.

The OnePlus 10's specs are still a mystery, though one rumor suggests one or both phones from the line could pack a camera with a 5x optical zoom.

This is the first look we’ve gotten at a OnePlus 10 design, and given the leak specifically refers to the OnePlus 10 Pro, that could mean the standard version may pack one fewer lens or some other shortcoming in order to shave off price. Of course, there’s no guarantee this design will be reflected in the final version that arrives at the OnePlus 10's expected launch in March or April next year.

[Via Android Central]