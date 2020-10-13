One of the best SSDs for gaming gets a huge Prime Day price slash

When it comes to PC gaming, SSDs are pretty much a requirement these days, especially once the next generation of consoles brings much higher I/O standards to the forefront. And, right now you can get a Prime Day deal on one of the best gaming SSDs on the market.

Right now on Amazon, you can save a whopping $152 on the WD Black SN750 2TB, an SSD purpose-built for the best PC games. Plus, getting a 2TB NVMe SSD for just $248 is a bargain no matter how you slice it.

WD Black SN750 2TB NVMe: $400 $248 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is easily one of the best SSDs for gaming, and the competition is steep. Not only does this drive have blazing-fast speeds, but it also has built-in software that will help further reduce loading times in games. And, you can't beat $152 off on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

While the WD Black SN750 isn't the fastest SSD on the block anymore – it's not running the same PCIe 4.0 interface as, say, the Samsung 980 Pro – it's still one of the fastest PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives out there. So if you're running a slightly older system anyway, you're not really losing out on anything. And, even if you are, we're still not at the point where the extra speed in the latest drives means much for PC gaming anyway.

And if you're not in the US, we went ahead and included the best prices for the WD Black SN750 down below, so you can get an amazing deal no matter where you are.

