Oculus Quest 2 120Hz option may only be limited to a few games

Super smooth refresh rates may be coming to the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset sooner rather than later – but that doesn't mean every game will be able to support it.

Speaking on the rumored 120Hz update set to be landing soon on the Quest 2, veteran gaming legend and Facebook consulting CTO John Carmack moved to set expectations as to how far-reaching the update will be.

Answering a Twitter question regarding his confidence that Quest games will be able to run at 120Hz, Carmack stated that “Only a few existing games will be tweaked for 120, but some new titles will consider it an option in their design phase.”

Only a few existing games will be tweaked for 120, but some new titles will consider it an option in their design phase.March 1, 2021 See more

Carmack's statement follows a tease from Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth, VP of Facebook Reality Labs, who had previously suggested a 120Hz mode was coming to the headset, which was, in turn, suggested to have a March 2021 beta release by Oculus tipster lja Z.

Though the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets we've tried, Carmack's words here are to be expected, and sensible. Remember, the Quest 2 originally launched with a default 72Hz refresh rate, with a later update allowing some developers to push their games to a smoother 90Hz limit last November. 120Hz refresh rates would be incredibly taxing for the Oculus Quest 2 hardware, and it may not be widely possible to retrofit support for it into existing games. Instead, games built from the ground up with 120Hz in mind seem a safer bet for effective support of the refresh rate, while those rocking a high-end gaming PC and an Oculus Link connection could likely benefit from the refresh rate boost, too.

Oculus Quest 2 price drop

As the momentum builds behind the Oculus Quest 2 120Hz feature support, we've finally started to see some solid discounts for the virtual reality headset. UK retailer game Game has taken a fair chunk of change off the second-gen wire-free HMD, taking £20 off the asking price for both the 64GB and 256GB versions of the Oculus Quest 2 headset. (Scroll down for more Oculus Quest deals in your location, too).

Price drop Oculus Quest 2 64GB: £299 £279.99 at Game

We've yet to see a price cut this good on the Oculus Quest 2, so if you want to tap into the best wireless VR experience there's been so far, this £20 saving on the Oculus Quest 2 is a deal you can't afford to miss.View Deal