Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show has a new Disney Plus launch date

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show has had its release date moved – but don't worry, it hasn't been delayed for a long period of time.

Announced by Ewan McGregor – who returns to play the iconic Jedi Master – in a video posted on Star Wars' multiple social media channels, Obi-Wan Kenobi will now launch on Disney's streamer on Friday, May 27.

While that may be disappointing news for some fans to hear, there is a light side to this Sith-style news: when Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus, the first two episodes will be available to stream on launch day. That's worth celebrating, then.

Take a look at the official announcement below:

Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi... pic.twitter.com/t6Ugzdl7m4March 31, 2022 See more

"Hello, Star Wars fans," McGregor says. "Thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news: our premiere date is moving – just a couple of days – from Wednesday [May 25] to Friday, May 27.

"But here's the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune into both episodes from Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming Friday, May 27 exclusively on Disney Plus."

The new release date comes just three weeks after the show's first trailer was revealed online. In it, we received our first look at Obi-Wan's standalone adventure, including some of the new good (and bad) characters we'll meet, locations we'll travel to, and the TV series' plot. The teaser even spawned a raft of memes, with fans using the scene where Obi-Wan looks through a pair of binoculars to see something amusing on the horizon.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will see McGregor reprise his role as the Jedi Master 15 years on from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The show, which is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, will see Obi-Wan watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, until the Galactic Empire calls calling in search of any remaining Jedi to kill. Facing the possibility of Luke being discovered, Obi-Wan will likely lead them on a planet-hopping game of cat and mouse – which will eventually lead him to a reunion with former padawan and Luke's father in Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen also returns as the legendary Sith Lord, while other supporting cast members including Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and Moses Ingram. For more Star Wars-based content, check out our dedicated hub on every Star Wars movie and TV show that's coming soon.

Obi-Wan and Ms Marvel won't be going head to head on Disney Plus anymore. (Image credit: Matt Kennedy / Lucasfilm Ltd)

No official reason has been given for Obi-Wan Kenobi's altered release date. However, we have a major theory behind the change: Ms Marvel.

Previously, we've discussed the fact that the upcoming Marvel TV show would clash with Obi-Wan Kenobi and, as such, both properties would compete with each other for the attentions of Disney Plus' subscriber base. That's because Ms Marvel launches on Disney's streaming platform on Wednesday, June 8, which would have meant that its first four episodes would air at the same time as Obi-Wan's final four instalments.

Now, though, the Marvel Phase 4 project and Star Wars prequel series won't be going up against one another for viewers' attention.

That's a smart move on Disney, Lucasfilm, and Marvel's part. As an entirely new Marvel live-action property, Ms Marvel likely would've struggled to gain traction if it clashed with Obi-Wan's highly anticipated solo adventure. Giving the two shows room to breathe, then, is an obvious move to make, but a welcome one nonetheless.

We don't expect that Disney will start launching new shows on Fridays again – it had originally followed Netflix and Prime Video's leads in releasing new TV series, such as WandaVision, before the weekend arrived. That strategy changed in June 2021, though, with the launch of Loki.

We suspect that Disney will keep its Wednesday release day strategy for the long haul. But, in order for Obi-Wan and Ms Marvel to get as many views as possible, moving the former's release date to a different weekday makes total sense. However, it'll now go up against a hit Netflix show in Stranger Thing season 4. Place your bets on who'll win this lightsaber duel.

Nonetheless, we've reached out to Disney to clarify why Obi-Wan Kenobi's launch date has been moved, and we'll update this article if we hear back.