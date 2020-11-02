Nvidia is offering Call of Duty: Cold War for free with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 – if you can find one

If you were planning on upgrading to one of Nvidia’s new graphics cards to enjoy the latest AAA games, then you’re in luck. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be bundled with selected GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards.

Well… if you can find one, that is.

It’s important to note that the offer isn’t available for the RTX 3070, so if you want a freebie with your GPU (graphics processing unit) purchase, you’ll have to consider upgrading to the next tier of cards.

You also have to ensure that your purchase is made through specific retailers, and thankfully Nvidia has created a list of the approved suppliers on its website.

This isn’t an unusual move for Nvidia, which has offered Call Of Duty bundles a few times in the past. COD is usually one of the biggest games on the market every year, so it made sense for Nvidia and Treyarch to partner up and implement ray tracing support, DLSS, and Nvidia’s new Reflex latency-reduction tech into the latest release. The bundle offer is essentially a showcase to flex the capabilities of the new card.

As always, game codes must be redeemed via the GeForce Experience application on a system with a qualifying graphics card installed. The Call of Duty bundle runs from today through December 10th, but the redemption period will continue until January 11 2021.

Via Techno Sports