Nuggets vs Jazz live stream: how to watch 2020 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Things are getting serious down in the NBA bubble this week, with seeding games finally giving way to playoff action in Orlando. Kicking it off in the Western Conference, the no.6 seeded Utah Jazz are up against no.3 seed the Denver Nuggets in round 1 - with the Nuggets heavy favorites after sweeping the Jazz 3-0 in the regular season. Can Utah turn things around in this best-of-seven series? There's only one way to find out. Follow our guide to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs online and get a Nuggets vs Jazz live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Nuggets vs Jazz live stream Game 1 of the Nuggets vs Jazz is on Monday, August 17 and the best-of-seven series will last until at least game 4 on Sunday, August 23. Games take place every other day in the NBA's Disney World bubble, with a potential 7 set for Friday, August 29. Full details of TV coverage and streaming options are below - catch all the action wherever you are by saving up to 50% on ExpressVPN with this deal.



The omens aren't good for the Jazz, who not only haven't beaten the Nuggets all season but are now also without starting point guard Mike Conley - who's left the NBA bubble for the birth of his child and will miss an indefinite number of games. Big man Ed Davis is also out for the series, while sharpshooting small forward Bojan Bogdanovic won't play again this season - both absences that contributed to Utah's lacklustre 3-5 seeding game record.

The Nuggets are far from 100% themselves, but while Gary Harris and Will Barton may be out, Michael Porter Jr. has stepped into the starting line-up admirably and averaged 22 points in the bubble, becoming one of its breakout stars. Perhaps most importantly for Denver, Croatian star Nikola Jokic is ready to go and resume his rivalry with the Jazz's Rudy Gobert - one Jokic dominated in the regular season, dropping a triple-double on Utah back in February and following that up with 30 points in the bubble game between the two this August.

It'll take something special from Gobert and fellow Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to turn the tide in this series, but in the NBA playoffs, anything can happen. Read on as we explain how to watch the Nuggets vs Jazz online and get an NBA live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch NBA blackout games and stream basketball from abroad

You may not be able to watch the Nuggets vs Jazz series using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz: round 1 schedule and TV channel details

Here's how this best-of-seven series is shaping up.

Game 1: Monday, August 17 at 1.30pm ET/10.30am PT on ESPN

Monday, August 17 at 1.30pm ET/10.30am PT on ESPN Game 2: Wednesday, August 19 at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TNT

Wednesday, August 19 at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TNT Game 3: Friday, August 21 at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TNT

Friday, August 21 at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TNT Game 4: Sunday, August 23 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TNT

Sunday, August 23 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TNT Game 5: Tuesday, August 25 at TBD on TBD (if required)

Tuesday, August 25 at TBD on TBD (if required) Game 6: Thursday, August 27 at TBD on ESPN (if required)

Thursday, August 27 at TBD on ESPN (if required) Game 7: Friday August 29 at TBD on TNT (if required)

Nuggets vs Jazz live stream: how to watch the NBA playoffs in the US

The Nuggets vs Jazz series is being shown nationally, with games on both ESPN and TNT as per the schedule above. But in something of a rarity, regional sports networks are also getting a slice of the action, meaning local fans can also watch the NBA playoffs on AT&T SportsNet (Utah) and Altitude Sports (Denver). If you've got cable, that means it's easy, as in addition to those RSNs, you can stream the Nuggets vs Jazz online with ESPN and TNT - just log in with details of your TV provider for access. If you don't have cable, then you'll need to look at accessing these channels another way - namely, via an over-the-top streaming service service. Of these, Sling TV is easily your best option. A Sling Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you both TNT and ESPN, meaning you're covered for the entire series - plus there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you'll be able to watch a couple of Nuggets vs Jazz games without dropping a dime. If you're not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports, you can grab an NBA TV Pass for just $6.99 a month of $19.99 annually. This will get you coverage of all nationally televised games for a great price - but it is subject to blackout restrictions for in-market games when they apply. However, you can get around this by grabbing a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based.

Jazz vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch NBA playoff basketball in the UK

If you're in the UK, then Sky Sports is the home of everything NBA and is airing a game a night during the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The channel is operated by Sky, but you can also watch these channels with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. For Jazz and Nuggets fans, your turn is game 2 on Wednesday, August 19, which starts at 9pm BST on Sky Sports Mix. However, if you're only going to be watching the NBA, there are more cost effective options than signing up for the full commitment of a Sky contract. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use. That's fine if you just want to watch tonight's games, but we'd highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage of the rest of the season as well as early playoff games as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. If you're really only interested in an NBA live stream, you could also consider an NBA League Pass, which is an all-in-one subscription that offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven day free trial if you're just looking to watch a Jazz vs Nuggets live steam. If you're looking to watch tonight's game from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to watch the Nuggets vs Jazz: live stream the NBA playoffs in Canada

TSN is the place to turn for coverage of non-Raptors game NBA playoff basketball in Canada, and has confirmed it's airing six out of a potential seven games of the Nuggets vs Jazz series - only game 4 isn't currently listed for coverage. With TSN widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn't be difficult for these Canadian viewers - simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network's website to watch. However, if you don't subscribe through cable TV, you can also use TSN Direct, with a $19.99 monthly subscription cost. You'll also be able to watch the Nuggets vs Jazz online with NBA League Pass, with only Raptors games being subject to blackouts. That's not a problem, however, as a VPN can easily swap your location so when the Raptors do step out onto the court, you can still live stream it all. All times are the same as in the US as per the schedule above.

How to watch the NBA playoffs in Australia and get a Nuggets vs Jazz live stream

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the 2019/20 NBA regular season restart. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that's not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or$35 monthly, it's far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. However, games from the Nuggets vs Jazz series currently appear to have been passed on by ESPN/Kayo - though this could change - so fans of the two teams can grab an NBA League Pass for full coverage instead.

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

If you've been shopping for ways to pick up a Nuggets vs Jazz live stream online, then you've likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league's official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you're in the US, you'll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn't include any nationally televised games. That means you'll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

However, in the case of the playoffs, an NBA TV subscription alone will cover you for most games, due to some clever scheduling by those in charge.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you'll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions - based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.