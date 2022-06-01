Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks to have leaked in full too

Audio player loading…

It's been a busy few days for foldable phone leaks, because just a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was apparently leaked in full, its sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, has been thrown into the spotlight.

This new information comes from different (but equally reliable) leaker, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), who tweeted what he claims is a near-complete specs list for Samsung's upcoming clamshell-style foldable phone.

Apparently, this upcoming phone will enjoy a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, just like the Z Flip 3, but with a 2.1-inch outer display, which is a tiny bit bigger than the 1.9-inch panel on the previous-gen Flip.

There are said to be three cameras: a 12MP main camera joined by a 12MP ultra-wide on the back, and a 10MP selfie snapper on the front – both of these specs are seemingly unchanged from the Fold 3.

Also like that phone, the handset is said to come with either 128GB or 256GB storage, 8GB RAM and be compatible with 5G networks.

There look to be some changes from the Flip 3: the charging is apparently faster at 25W, the battery capacity could be increased by 400mAh to 3,700mAh, the handset will supposedly run Android 12, and the chipset is said to be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

This is of course a leak, so take all this information with a pinch of salt. That said, some of the leaked information, like the software and chipset, were things we were already all but certain of, due to these specs generally seeing iterative updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G- Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz- Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)- Inner Cam: 10MP- Android 12, OneUI 4- 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wirelessJune 1, 2022 See more

Analysis: not a huge upgrade... so far

Judging by those leaked specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might not be a huge improvement over its predecessor – the few upgrades are slight, and lots of areas have seen no changes at all.

But a specs list doesn't paint the full picture of a smartphone, particularly a foldable phone where there are more elements at play. The design is a more important consideration with a foldable, as the hinge, screen crease and waterproofing all have a dramatic impact on how long the device will last for.

Hopefully, we'll see some durability improvements with the Z Flip 4 – Flip 3 users have reported issues with creasing in the screen after having used the phone for a while. We've already heard that the new foldable could come in a few different colors, but we'd hope Samsung has some bigger design changes up its sleeves.