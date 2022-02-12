Norwich City vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Unbeaten in four games across all competitions, could Norwich claw their way further out of trouble by pulling off a huge shock at the Etihad this afternoon? They did it in 2019. Can they upset the Sky Blues at Carrow Road again? Read on to find out how to watch Norwich v Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Norwich vs Man City live stream Date: Saturday, February 12 Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT / 11pm IST / 4.30am AEDT / 6.30am NZDT Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | NBC / Peacock TV / Sling TV (US) | FREE DAZN trial (CA) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Spark Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Its a testament to the Canaries recent improvement under Dean Smith that their 1-1 draw in midweek to Crystal Palace will have been seen as a big disappointment. While they now have genuine hope of survival, today's match against the runaway favourites for the title could nevertheless blunt their growing confidence.

City came away with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday, but they were some way off their dominant best, and boss Pep Guardiola will no doubt be demanding an improved performance today ahead of their crucial Champions League round of 16 first clash with Sporting CP on Tuesday.

Follow our guide to get a Norwich vs Manchester City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Norwich vs Manchester City online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock TV. Norwich vs Man City kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday, and is being shown on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. For cord cutters looking to stream the game with a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Norwich vs Manchester City from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Norwich v Man City live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Norwich v Man City from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Norwich vs Manchester City Premier League live stream in the UK

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Carrow Road at 5.30pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 5pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Norwich vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Norwich vs Man City, which kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT on Saturday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Norwich vs Man City: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Norwich vs Man City in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 4.30am AEDT on Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Norwich vs Man City: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Norwich v Man City at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Norwich vs Man City: live stream Premier League action online in India