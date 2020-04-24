No, a Silent Hill PS5 reboot likely won't be revealed next month – here's why

Rumors have been circling for some time that Konami is working on two Silent Hill games: a soft reboot and a revival of Kojima's cancelled Silent Hills.

As reported by wccftech, the most recent of these rumors suggests that the Silent Hill PS5 reboot will be revealed by Sony next month, with an "industry insider" on Resetera hinting at a May reveal for the game.

However, it's unlikely that we'll see a Silent Hill PS5 reboot next month – in fact, we probably won't even see one this year, as Konami claims recent Silent Hill rumors aren't true.

Following our report on how Silent Hills on PS5 seems likely, Konami confirmed to Rely on Horror that these rumors "are not true".

“We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true," a Konami US PR rep told the publication. "I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear."

"It’s not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported," the PR clarified.

A pretty firm no

(Image credit: Konami)

Despite Konami denying these rumors, there's still speculation that a Silent Hill soft-reboot is happening, with wffctech claiming several sources have claimed this is the case.

However, when it comes to rumors regarding game releases, developers often remain silent or give a more vague answer if a game is in fact in development.

Konami has explicitly said that what's been reported is untrue, so we're inclined to believe the company. It would be particularly odd if a Silent Hills reboot was announced next month when the company has vehemently denied this will be the case.

But it could be that Konami has a different plan altogether for the Silent Hill franchise. Either way, don't get your hopes up about a Silent Hill reboot anytime soon.