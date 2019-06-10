Nintendo Switch is getting The Elder Scrolls: Blades, and it's going to be free

Can't get enough of The Elder Scrolls universe? Then if you're the proud owner of a Nintendo Switch console, you're soon going to be able to play The Elder Scrolls: Blades on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Announced during the Bethesda E3 2019 conference, so-called "Switch Blades" will launch "this fall" and will be totally free...to play. It'll still have the microtransactions that made the iOS and Android versions of the game a bit of a pain, unfortunately. But there's no such thing as a free lunch, even in Tamriel.

What's new

If you've played the game on mobile devices, your progress in the dungeon crawling RPG will carry over to the new Nintendo Switch version. As is standard with Switch games, it'll support mobile and docked TV play, bringing Blades to bigger screens for the first time.

The game is also getting a huge new update across all versions of the title, with a new dragon-filled questline becoming available immediately after the Bethesda showcase.

There was a lot of excitement for The Elder Scrolls: Blades leading up to its initial mobile launch, but the game suffered from some stingy free-to-play mechanics. It's improved since launch, but still has some way to go to living up to the superb Elder Scrolls heritage. Here's hoping the jump to Nintendo's console inspires a more generous play experience.

As for The Elder Scrolls 6? Looks like we're going to have to wait for E3 2020 to find out more about the next big game in the series...