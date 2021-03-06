Nintendo Switch 2 name: why it should be named Super Nintendo Switch

Like everyone else, we’re really looking forward to the Nintendo Switch Pro. We too were excited when the new hardware made headlines earlier this week when a source spilled the beans that Nintendo will release the console later this year and that it would come with a 720p OLED screen, and the ability to output in 4K when docked.

While the specs are starting to emerge from the aether, the name of the console has been a subject of debate, with some in the industry calling it the Nintendo Switch Pro while others have colloquially called it the Nintendo Switch 2.

On Twitter, some have argued that the console should be called the New Nintendo Switch, while here at TechRadar we’ve taken a liking to the Super Nintendo Switch, an homage to the Super Nintendo System (SNES).

Admittedly, the Nintendo Switch 2 will likely succeed with whatever name Nintendo decides to give it – unlike the unfortunately named Wii U – but there’s a case to be made for each of the names. Nintendo should think long and hard about which one it wants for the successor to the Switch. So, to help Nintendo along, we've laid out the cases for and against all of the proposed names.

The case for and against the Nintendo Switch Pro

It seems very likely at this point that Nintendo will call the system the Nintendo Switch Pro. That name alludes to the purpose of the new hardware that acts as a souped-up version of the Nintendo Switch, and follows in the footsteps of Apple, Samsung, Sony PlayStation and other major tech companies.

The best argument for going with Nintendo Switch Pro is that it sounds, well, powerful – and most folks are willing to upgrade for the better specs. Also, if sales data is any indication, they’re willing to shell out for a game console with Pro in the title, too (see: PS4 Pro that launched at $399 / £399 years after the original PS4, and still sold extremely well).

The only argument against calling it the Nintendo Switch Pro is that the name feels a bit too uptight for Nintendo’s broad target audience. Behind the scenes, Nintendo always gives its consoles cool, cutting-edge codenames – like the Nintendo Revolution or NX – but then always pivots to something a bit more lighthearted and approachable before launch. The point? Even if Nintendo has taken to calling it the Nintendo Switch Pro internally, that doesn’t mean that’s the name it’s going to pick when the console gets announced later this year.

The case for and against Nintendo Switch To (2)

The case for the Nintendo Switch To (Switch 2) will probably come down to how much different the hardware is from the original. It’s hard to see Nintendo calling it the Nintendo Switch 2 if the only thing that’s changing is the screen material and 4K output, but if it plays a different set of games than the original then it’s the name that’d make the most sense.

There’s also something kind of playful about the Switch 2. It’s the console you can Switch To when you’re on-the-go or Switch To it when you come home at the end of the day. It’s a bit corny, but considering that this is the company that came up with Wii Play, Wii Fit and Wii Party, we’re not putting any pun past them.

The obvious case against the Nintendo Switch 2? It’s probably a bit too soon for a sequel to a console that just came out two years ago. Put this one in the possible-but-not-likely category.

The case for and against New Nintendo Switch

It’s not as likely as the others, but you could easily make a strong case for calling the system the New Nintendo Switch. Nintendo used that naming convention with the New Nintendo 3DS back in 2014/2015, and it helped distinguish the new hardware from the old hardware.

It seems likely that the naming convention actually helped boost sales for Nintendo (3DS family sales went from 42 million units sold in 2014 to 58 million by the end of 2015), though it’s likely that the release of Super Smash Bros. on 3DS helped some.

Calling it the New Nintendo Switch probably won’t move the needle as much as a name like Nintendo Switch Pro or Nintendo Switch 2 might, but it’s a strong contender and a logical choice if Nintendo wants to keep the distinction simple and price point the same.

The case for the Super Nintendo Switch

So there's been no indication that Nintendo has even considered calling the system the Super Nintendo Switch, but it is – by far – the best name Nintendo could pick. The case here is self-explanatory: Super Nintendo Switch is both an homage to the Super Nintendo and a way to describe the console itself.

It’s the Switch, but better.

It’s really a stretch to think there might be some relationship here, but we’re coming up on the 30-year anniversary of the Super Nintendo reaching American and UK shores (it launched on August 23, 1991 and April 11, 1992, respectively) which could be the earliest we’re likely to see the new Switch console.

It's probably not going to happen, but nothing would get us to pull out our wallets faster than an all-grey console with an OLED screen, purple and pink controllers and the ability to output in up to 4K resolution when docked.

The case against the Nintendo Switch U

There’s a chance that Nintendo will blow our minds with something else entirely. If you had asked us two decades ago if we’d ever buy a console called the Nintendo Wii, we’d look at you like you were out of your mind. But, just a decade ago, that’s exactly what happened.

The only real mistake Nintendo could make here is calling it the Nintendo Switch U, or something to that effect. Nintendo made that mistake last generation and it led to the Wii U being one of the worst-selling systems Nintendo’s ever made (Virtual Boy, notwithstanding).

The problem with calling it something similar to the original title with an ambiguous ending is that people buying the system didn’t know what to make of it: Is it a proper sequel? Is it an add-on? What’s a console called the Switch U going to even do for you? The name would raise more questions than it would answer, so Nintendo would be wise to stick with something clear and simple like the Switch Pro or Super Nintendo Switch.

One thing's for sure: whatever Nintendo decides to call the New Nintendo Switch, we’ll be there to cover it.