The first trailer for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's Amazon Original Series is here

Amazon has released the first trailer for Truth Seekers, its upcoming comedy-horror series starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as part-time paranormal investigators.

Launching on Amazon Prime Video on October 30 - just in time for Halloween viewing that’s a little more funny than frightening - the series follows Pegg and Frost’s characters, Gus and Dave, as they travel across the UK, filming ghost sightings and sharing them online.

The trailer, which you can watch below, shows the tongue-in-cheek tone of the show which is to be expected given it’s co-written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz.

The action of Truth Seekers ramps up when the team’s supernatural encounters begin to happen more often, putting them in increasing amounts of danger as a deadly conspiracy comes to light. With Amazon’s adaption of Utopia coming up, this feels like it has the potential to be a good companion watch, with similar conspiracy thriller themes but maybe just a touch more levity.

With only eight episodes Truth Seekers isn’t a long series but it does have a solid comedy cast alongside Pegg and Frost, including Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy and Susan Wokoma.

Given Pegg and Frost’s track record with balancing horror and comedy in films like Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead this one is probably going to be worth a watch, especially since trick or treating is definitely off the cards this year.