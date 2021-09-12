New Zealand vs Argentina live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

The All Blacks are cooking on gas, a Bledisloe Cup clean sweep including two bonus point victories under their belts, putting them ahead of the Springboks in the pecking order. Next up are the Pumas, who recorded their first ever win over the Kiwis last year. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream for the 2021 Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world.

Argentina's record against the very best has been steadily improving, but Mario Ledesma's men had a rough time of it against the reigning world champions and No. 1-ranked side on the planet, and things aren't getting easier anytime soon.

New Zealand battered the Wallabies last weekend, scoring six tries on their way to a 38-21 thrashing, despite playing with 14 men for 20 minutes. Jordie Barrett went over before being sent off for catching Marika Koroibete in the face with a high boot, but the red card has now been expunged.

Argentina were always going to find the going tough against South Africa, but if there's one quality they have in abundance it's spirit. Pablo Matera scored their first try of the tournament right at the death two weeks ago, the Pumas having scrapped and scrapped despite being dead and buried.

Can they give the Kiwis another run for their money? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are right now.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Argentina from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

How to watch an All Blacks vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the All Blacks vs Argentina game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.05pm NZST on Sunday evening. Coverage starts at 6.30pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the New Zealand vs Argentina game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 9.05am SAST on Sunday morning, with the build-up starting at 8am. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina FREE in Australia

In Australia you can tune in to New Zealand vs Argentina on Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. Kick-off is set for 5.05pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. Just remember that every Wallabies game is being shown for free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the New Zealand vs Argentina game comes courtesy of Sky Sports, which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. New Zealand vs Argentina starts at 8.05pm BST, with coverage getting underway at 7.55am. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the New Zealand vs Argentina game in the US, but you'll have to stay up late with kick-off set for 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada

In Canada, you can live stream New Zealand vs Argentina via TSN, which is showing every Rugby Championship game online. The game kicks off at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. New Zealand vs Argentina is being shown online-only, and the good news is that the TSN Direct streaming service costs just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

