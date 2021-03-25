New Xbox Wireless Controller designs will liven up your lounge

Microsoft has announced that not one, but two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs are on the way – and they’re not exactly subtle.

Joining the Carbon Black, Robot White, Shock Blue and Pulse Red controllers are Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition. Electric Volt will release on April 27 in most Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 (£59.99 / AU$89.95) while the Daystrike Camo Special Edition will arrive on May 4 for the same price.

Both controllers come with the same benefits that the new Xbox Wireless Controller brings to the table: a hybrid D-pad, dedicated share button, textured grip on the bumpers, triggers and back case, as well as a more ergonomic design. Both controllers also support Bluetooth, so you can connect them to your PC or mobile phone.

The Electric Volt design reminds us of the beautiful ARMS Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch that were released back in 2017 with its vibrant neon yellow shade, while the Daystrike Camo Special Edition is another take on the popular camouflage designs we’ve seen from Microsoft in the past.

New paint job

While the Xbox Wireless Controller was criticized for playing it rather safe compared to the innovative PS5 DualSense controller, one advantage of sticking with a familiar design appears to be that Microsoft can create more custom special editions. PS5 owners still only have the one DualSense design to choose from: the two-toned black and white one that comes with the console.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller can also be used on Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X as they’re backwards compatible with Microsoft last-gen consoles. But collectors will no doubt simply want to add these striking designs to their growing collection.