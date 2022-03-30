Specs on the new Samsung QD-OLED S95B show it's gunning for LG's throne

Audio player loading…

Samsung has revealed specs and prices for the the new QD-OLED TV, officially called the S95B, and the premium feature set shows it's well-positioned to square up against the competition - including the very best LG TVs on offer this year.

Launching in mid-April with pre-orders live today, the Samsung S95B 4K QD-OLED TV is just one of the South Korean brand's flagship displays coming soon this year, alongside its premium QN900B Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs.

This new Samsung QD-OLED TV doesn't come cheap, though, and will set you back $2,199.99 (around £1,699.99) for the 55-inch model. A larger 65-inch model is also available, costing $2,999.99 (around £2,299.99). Both sizes are a bit pricier than the LG C2 OLED TV's equivalent models. The S95B's premium feature set looks like it could easily justify that higher cost, however.

Samsung QD-OLED specs

For starters, the Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV is powered by the brand's Neo Quantum Processor 4K, the same found in its flagship Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs. In short, that means the S95B is packing some seriously premium power, and allows for a wide range of high-end features.

You'll be getting advanced 4K upscaling as a result, which will boost lower resolutions like 1080p and 1440p as close to a crisp 4K as possible. We've seen upscaling like this handled excellently by prior models, like Samsung's own QN800A 4K OLED TV and the LG CX. This new and powerful processor may allow for a more accurate upscale packed with extra detail.

A range of HDR options are also enabled as a result, including HDR10+, which allows for a much richer color profile as well as truly deep blacks. But some potential buyers might be put off by the lack of Dolby Vision support, which many would argue is the gold standard of HDR - and a feature found with the best LG TVs.

The S95B might also be one of the next best gaming TVs, especially for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, thanks to the display's Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus tech. That's not just a fancy way of saying the TV supports 4K gaming at a high 120Hz refresh rate. It also aims to clean up excessive blur that often mires conventional 120Hz support. Hopefully, this will allow for a much cleaner image when playing games at a high frame rate.

Returning to HDR for a second, the S95B also supports a HDR10+ Gaming mode. This should allow gamers to enjoy a richly colorful image while also benefiting from low input lag, all while maintaining a crisp 4K resolution.

Other, more standard features that you'd expect from the best OLED TVs are present, too, including four HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Atmos support, and anti-reflection tech that should reduce screen glare - a common problem faced by OLED screens when placed in environments that let in a lot of natural light.

Analysis: does Samsung have LG beat?

LG has been at the forefront of OLED display technology for a decade, with the best-in-class CX and last year's LG C1 dominating the recent conversation. The Samsung S95B OLED TV could provide a worthwhile competitor to the LG C2, but we're not utterly convinced it's the better purchase in every regard.

For one thing, the LG C2 is undeniably more affordable, and has a wider range of display sizes, from a compact 42-inch model all the way up to a staggeringly large 83-inch variant. Those larger sizes are more expensive, of course, but an overall greater range of display sizes positions the LG C2 as a more approachable purchase if you absolutely must own a new OLED TV this year.

On the other hand, Samsung's QD-OLED display might be the TV to buy if you're put off by the LG C2's relative lack of upgrades over its predecessor. Features like a much cleaner 4K 120Hz output and powerful HDR10+ support are certainly fantastic selling points for the S95B, especially if you're after a gaming display, or want to enjoy your favorite movies and shows with heightened image quality.

In any case, we think the Samsung S95B QD-OLED is shaping up to be a solid alternative to the dominant LG brand. Judging from its specs, Samsung is pulling no punches in cementing itself as a prime OLED competitor. And with a swathe of hugely impressive TVs under its belt already - including its excellent QLED and Neo QLED displays - the S95B seems like it won't disappoint.