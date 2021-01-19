New Pokémon Snap on Switch will be a lot smaller than Sword and Shield

New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch is coming April 30, but those expecting a massive Pokémon adventure may be disappointed.

The file size for the game has been revealed to be just 6.8GB, which is a fraction of the size of recent Pokémon games like Pokémon Sword and Shield, which takes up a more hefty 10.3GB of space on the Switch's built-in storage (or a Nintendo Switch microSD card).

It's one of the smaller Pokémon games in recent memory, then, though that does stack up with what we know of the game. As a remake of Pokémon Snap, the classic Nintendo 64 game that released in 1999, it will again be an on-rails camera shooter and won't, it seems, feature the kind of open world exploration of a mainline Pokémon RPG.

It makes sense, then, that the game wouldn't need as many assets – especially since there'll be a limited Pokédex of just 200 pocket monsters, instead of hundreds more creatures you could hypothetically 'capture'.

This information comes direct from Nintendo's product page for the game – which also specifies that New Pokémon Snap will be a single-player experience.

There is, however, mention of online capabilities – for those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription – which, if not referring to multiplayer, likely means there'll be collective online events, such as rare Pokémon that only appear for a select number of days within the game.

A big year for Nintendo

New Pokémon Snap joins the likes of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury as one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch releases this year. We're also expecting to see Breath of the Wild 2 in 2021, but Nintendo has been awfully quiet about how the game has been progressing since its initial reveal.

Nintendo is also set to release a new Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue Edition console, which launches alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12, though there's still no word on the long-rumored Nintendo Switch 2.

For those who have been waiting decades for a sequel to Pokémon Snap on Nintendo 64, the unique point and shoot gameplay that New Pokémon Snap looks set to provide is likely to be well-received. Maybe we'll get a Pokémon Snap VR game one day?