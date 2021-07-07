New Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer narrows down release window

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum developer, Daedalic Entertainment, has released a brand new trailer for the game and narrowed down its 2022 release window to “Fall 2022”.

Revealed as part of publisher Nacon’s livestreamed conference, Nacon Connect, the trailer offers some brief glimpses at pre-alpha gameplay footage while producer Harald Riegler gives an overview of what players can expect and what Daedalic Entertainment is aiming to do with the game.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below and get a look at some of the game's environments, as well as character models for Gandalf, Lieutenant of Barad-dûr, aka Mouth of Sauron, and Thranduil. Riegler says that the team at Daedalic have been “highly faithful to the descriptions in the books” by J.R.R Tolkien in creating the characters.

You have to go digging into the video description for that narrowed-down release date where it’s stated that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will arrive “in Fall 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first announced back in 2019 and it originally had a 2021 release date. In January 2021, this release date was pushed to 2022 and now we know it’ll be late 2022. Our last look at the game came in March of this year, when the first gameplay footage made its debut.

What to expect?

As described by Riegler in this new interview trailer, Gollum is “a cinematic stealth action adventure” which “mixes stealth and parkour gameplay”, so as Gollum you’ll have to “sneak, creep and trick [your] way” through Mordor. Players can also expect to have to make decisions through the game, taking into account the different desires of Gollum and Sméagol and which side of his personality you’d rather indulge.

According to Riegler, “Gollum has pretty much travelled everywhere, he’s also pretty much met everyone and by looking at events from his angle, players will experience Middle Earth through the eyes and twisted mind of one of the most iconic characters of all time.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is now expected to launch in late 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC but Riegler advises fans to keep an eye on the game’s social media channels for future updates.