New Google Pixel Buds leaked… by Google

Google may have just inadvertently given us a sneak peek at what the new Pixel Buds – likely to be called the Google Pixel Buds A – might look like.

In a recent email sent out to those on the Google Nest mailing list, the company seems to have accidentally included a small image of the yet-to-be-announced wireless earbuds.

The potentially-new Pixel Buds are listed alongside the Accessories tab, and appear in a much darker green than the mint-colored variant available now.

The case visible here is also colored slightly differently to that of the previous generation of Pixel Buds, with the color of the earbuds and wing tips matching the interior of the charging case.

(Image credit: Google / 9to5Google)

The presumably-leaked image corroborates existing reports from 9to5Google suggesting Google’s latest wireless earbuds will be called the Pixel Buds A, and arrive in two new colours – one of which is the dark green colorway evident here.

Interestingly, the image also reveals a change in the positioning of the LED charging indicator on the new model, which seems to have been moved from the bottom of the case to the top.

What else do we know?

Given that the image seems to have been leaked by Google itself, it’s fairly safe to assume that the Pixel Buds A are arriving soon.

We’ve previously reported on rumors suggesting they’ll launch in mid-2021, rather than as part of the Made by Google hardware launch we're expecting later in the year.

What’s more, their reasonable price could make them a cheaper alternative to the Apple AirPods . While the previous generation of Google Pixel Buds cost $179 / £179 / AU$279 – which is more expensive than most other true wireless earbuds on the market – Google’s naming strategy suggests the upcoming earbuds will be a budget-friendly variant.

For reference, Google has previously offered more affordable versions of its Pixel phones by opting for A models – the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a , for example.

Beyond price, release date and colors, though, there isn’t much concrete information as to what features we can expect from the Google Pixel Buds A. We’d like to see a noticeable audio performance improvement over the previous Pixel Buds, as well as a longer battery life.

If Google’s newest wireless earbuds are expected to launch as soon as rumors say, we won’t have long to wait until we hear more details.

