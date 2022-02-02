New Google Drive system will stop you losing track of your files

Audio player loading…

Google is putting in place a new system for its cloud storage service that will help users categorize and organize content more easily.

As explained in a new blog post , Google Drive will now allow admins to configure custom labels that can be applied to files housed within their organization’s domain.

Meanwhile, Google Workspace customers whose subscription plans include data loss prevention will also benefit from the ability to configure rules that automatically assign labels to content, without having to rely on employees to do so.

Google Drive labels

The idea behind the latest Google Drive update is to ensure organizations are able to categorize content effectively, which will assist with the file discovery process and guard against the deliberate misuse or accidental mishandling of sensitive files.

The automation element, meanwhile, means companies both reduce the administrative burden on employees and minimize the likelihood of content falling between the cracks as a result of labelling errors.

“Automated classification can help organizations automatically add Drive labels to content based on administrator-defined DLP rules and predefined content detectors,” Google explained.

“DLP administrators can also configure rules that show users a warning any time they attempt to share a file labeled as ‘Internal’, as well as rules that block external sharing or prevent downloads and printing for all ‘confidential’ files.”

Google says up to five labels can be applied to any given file at once, which means content can be organized into pretty granular groupings if necessary.

The new Google Drive labelling features entered beta testing late last year, but are now rolling out as part of a public release to Google Workspace customers, with the exception of those on the most basic plans (Business Starter, Education Fundamentals and Frontline).