New Casio G-Shock watches put a classy spin on a retro shape with gold and carbon

Casio has launched a pair of new G-Shock watches that take the classic square shape of the MR-G range, and add premium materials including diamond-like carbon (DLC), titanium, and gold plating. We're expecting to see plenty more new twists on the classic G-Shock shape as the DWC500C approaches its 40th anniversary in 2023, but these are likely to be two of the classiest takes on the vintage design.

The G-Shock MRGB5000B-1, shown above, has an all-black coated case and band, with gold ion plating on the buttons and case back, while the silver-toned MRGB5000D-1 is made using tough titanium carbide. The top of the face is made from a cobalt alloy that Casio says is four times harder than standard titanium.

Both watches have a photovoltaic material with a subtle brick pattern on the face, with a red outline that harks back to the original DW5000C, which launched in 1983. The screens of both are topped with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and the pair are water resistant to depths of 200m.

Tough designs

While they're not fully featured smartwatches, they can be connected to the Casio Watches app for Android and iOS so you can register them and tweak their settings using your phone.

You also get the usual five daily alarms, full auto calendar (so the watch always shows the correct date), world time for 49 cities, stopwatch, countdown timer, and bright LED backlight with afterglow.

Of course, these materials and design flourishes don't come cheap. Pre-orders for both watches begin tomorrow (March 3) direct from Casio, with the MRGB5000D-1 costing $3,500 (about £2,600 / AU$4,800) and the MRGB5000B-1 retailing for $4,000 (about £3,000 / AU$5,500).