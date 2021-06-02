Netherlands vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 warm-up from anywhere

Scotland preparations for the first major tournament in 23 years move up a notch tonight with a demanding friendly against a strong Dutch side. Follow our guide to watch an Netherlands vs Scotland live stream and catch all the international football action wherever you are today.

Steve Clarke's men claimed their spot in the tournament after beating Serbia in a tense penalty shootout last year, and will be looking to build upon the growing confidence emerging within the Scottish camp with a good performance here.

While not quite as lengthy an absence, the Dutch have also been notable absentees from the game's recent top tournaments, having missed out on Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018.

Frank de Boer's side will be looking to claim their third consecutive win following a 2-0 victory against Latvia and a 7-0 demolition of Gibraltar in the last international fixtures.

Scotland meanwhile come into this match off the back of a professional 4-0 victory over the Faroe Islands in a World Cup qualifier back in March that saw John McGinn bag a brace alongside goals from Che Adams and Ryan Fraser.

The last meeting between the two sides came in a 2017 friendly at Pittodrie that saw Memphis Depay score the game's only goal. Read on for how to watch a Netherlands vs Scotland live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Netherlands vs Scotland from outside your country

Scroll down for the ways you can watch Netherlands vs Scotland online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Netherlands vs Scotland from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Throw in a robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad.

How to watch Netherlands vs Scotland: live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for this Euro 2020 build-up match in the UK, with this friendly tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Football) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, a Now Sky Sports membership is most likely you're best bet. As well as this game it gets you access to all 11 sport channels, so as well as Euro 2020 build-up friendlies, you'll also have access to F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm BST.

How to watch Netherlands vs Scotland: live stream in the US

While tonight's game won't be shown on linear TV in the US, all of this friendly will however be shown on ESPN's internet sports channel ESPN3. The service is available to existing ESPN cable customers as well as Cord cutters. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both ESPN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Kick off for footy fans in the US is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

Can you live stream Netherlands vs Scotland in Canada?

It's bad news for soccer fans in the Great White North, with no obvious way to live stream Netherlands vs Scotland in Canada. The game kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT, and your only way to not miss out on the action may be to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from another region.

How to watch an Netherlands vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Footie fans Down Under can tune into the Netherlands vs Scotland friendly on Optus Sport. Make sure you set an alarm though, as kick-off is set for 4.45am AEST early on Thursday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

How to live stream Netherlands vs Scotland in New Zealand