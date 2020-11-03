Netflix's You season 3 looks like it'll hit its release date

Netflix has finally announced that You season 3 has resumed filming. The trashy but compelling thriller, which Netflix acquired from US cable channel Lifetime where it languished in relative obscurity before becoming a massive streaming hit, was previously announced for a 2021 release date. It seems likely that Netflix will be able to keep to that, now.

In You, Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a bookstore worker who has an unfortunate habit of becoming obsessed with the women he becomes infatuated with. The show has emerged as a monster hit for Netflix, helped by a number of massive, much-discussed twists in the show, with 54 million people watching season 2 of the show. Victoria Pedretti, last seen in The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix, also stars.

Our best guess on You's season 3 release date? Spring 2021 or later. Not much is known about the third season, but actor Scott Speedman joined the cast in October 2020.

Making hits

While Netflix has no problem cancelling its own originals, the service sometimes acquires shows from other networks and commissions further seasons. You is one example of that, but there have been others – Lucifer, for example, or Designated Survivor with Kiefer Sutherland.

You season 3 is one of several popular Netflix series that's gone back to filming after a pandemic-induced pause. The Witcher season 3 and Stranger Things season 4 have begun filming again, too, setting the streaming service up for a potentially huge 2021 for originals.