Netflix confirms release date for season 4 of Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the fourth season of its hit documentary series, Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

Drive To Survive, which consists of 10 episodes in each season, is produced in a collaboration between Netflix and Formula One itself and goes behind the scenes of the World Championship, with exclusive access to drivers, team directors and all the key players inside the sport.

A big hit with viewers, Drive To Survive has been credited by experts with increasing interest in Formula 1, particularly in America.

In fact, a 2021 Nielsen study estimated that the sport gained 73 million new fans in the previous year, a spike the study largely attributed to the success of the Netflix series.

Netflix has unveiled that the high-octane documentary series will debut on the streaming service on March 11.

As is the custom with the streamer, all of its episodes will be available on the day of release.

That release date means it'll be arriving just nine days before the start of the new Formula 1 season, which gets underway on March 20 in Bahrain.

What can you expect from the fourth season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive?

There's a lot to get through from this new run of Drive To Survive, which documents the many ups and downs of the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

2021 included one of the closest fights for the Drivers' Championship as the race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went right down to the final race in Abu Dhabi.

That race ended with Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on the final lap after a myriad of issues during the proceedings.

You can expect that final day played out in lavish detail on the new series of Drive To Survive.

Is there a trailer for Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 4?

Not yet, but with the release date now confirmed and fast approaching, we'd expect to see one very soon.