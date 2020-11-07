Nadal vs Zverev live stream: how to watch Paris Masters 2020 semi-final from anywhere

It's a potential classic on the cards at the Paris Masters today as top-seed Rafael Nadal faces no. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the prestigious hard court tournament. Rafa has never made it to the final of this event, but he's looked sharp in Paris so far and - with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both out of action - he could become only the fifth player to win both the French Open and Paris Masters. First, though, he'll need to get past the talented 23-year-old German, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Nadal vs Zverev live stream and catch all the ATP Tour tennis action from the Paris Masters online today.

Nadal vs Zverev live stream Nadal vs Zverev will be the third match on Court Central today, and the match is scheduled to start no earlier than 4.30pm local time (CET), which is 3.30pm GMT in the UK, and 10.30am ET / 7.30 PT in the US. Full tennis live stream and TV details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

Nadal had to dig deep yesterday to make it to this stage of the tournament, showing fighting back to defeat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1. He was also pushed by Jordan Thompson in the round of 16 before that, need a second set tiebreak to prevail. 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).

Zverev has also been in fine form in Paris this week, and showed his class with an impressive 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) win yesterday over Stan Wawrinka , the no. 12 seed in the event. He was really stretched in the round of 16 by home favorite Adrian Mannarino, though, showing some serious grit in a 7-6 (13-11), 6-7 (7-9), 6-4 victory in what's comfortably been the match of the tournament so far.

The talent out on court this afternoon in Paris could bring an encounter that tops it, though, so read on as we explain how to watch a Nadal vs Zverev live stream today and catch every point of today's Paris Masters tennis from anywhere in the world, including for free in some places!

How to get a Nadal vs Zverev live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch ATP tennis online from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Nadal vs Zverev live stream: how to watch 2020 Paris Masters online in the US

In the US, coverage of the Paris Masters is split between the Tennis Channel and ESPN 2, but Nadal vs Zverev is on the Tennis Channel. They're expected to walk onto court at around 10.30am ET/7.30pm PT. It's worth knowing that both the Tennis Channel and ESPN are cable-based services, so in order to watch you'll need a subscription... or a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Paris Masters live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $10 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Nadal vs Zverev live stream: how to watch Paris Masters 2020 in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Paris Masters tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with Nadal vs Zverev set to start no earlier than 3.30pm GMT. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Paris Masters 2020 tennis: live stream Nadal vs Zverev in Canada

In Canada, coverage of the Paris Masters is split between DAZN, TSN, the Tennis Channel and Rogers Sportsnet, with men's semi-final coverage getting underway at around 8am ET/5am PT - Canada's Milos Raonic playing in the first-semi match of the day against no. 3 seed Danill Medvedev Nadal vs Zverev is scheduled to follow, starting no earlier than 10o earlier than 10.30am ET/7.30am PT, and will be shown on TSN1. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Paris Masters live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Zverev in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and is broadcasting the 2020 Paris Masters via Foxtel. You can tune into Nadal vs Zverev from 2.30am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. This is actually great news for cord-cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch most of the event for free this November. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.