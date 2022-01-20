Nadal vs Khachanov live stream: how to Australian Open tennis 2022

Audio player loading…

Rafael Nadal is 5-0 in competitive matches since his return from injury, but he's yet to face opposition as tough as fellow power-hitter Karen Khachanov, who's looking to build on a breakthrough year at the Australian Open 2022. The match is expected on Rod Laver Arena at 9.30am GMT / 4.30am ET on Friday. Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Khachanov live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

More than a decade has passed since Nadal's solitary Aussie Open triumph, but with Novak Djokovic out of the running, this may be the best chance he'll ever get to double his haul. But first he needs to get past Khachanov, who's certain to put the 34-year-old's fitness to the test.

The 25-year-old Russian has never made it past this stage at this slam, but he won silver at last summer's Olympics and was a set away from making the final four at Wimbledon.

Neither player has dropped a set in Melbourne yet, but Nadal has had a couple of rusty moments. However, the Spaniard has won all seven of their previous meetings, four of those on outdoor hard courts.

This could be a brilliant match, so watch all the drama unfold by following a Nadal vs Khachanov live stream at the Australian Open 2022.

How to watch Nadal vs Khachanov: live stream Australian Open 2022 for FREE Down Under

The estimated start time for Nadal vs Khachanov is 8.30pm AEDT, with the match set to follow Barty vs Giorgi, which starts at 7pm. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Nadal vs Khachanov live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Khachanov from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including estimated start times and broadcast details.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Nadal vs Khachanov from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it, you simply need to turn your VPN on, select a server in a country that's showing the game and go to the relevant streaming service's site or app - easy!

US: Nadal vs Khachanov live stream

Tennis fans based in the US should prepare to lose some sleep, as the estimated start time for Nadal vs Khachanov is 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT on Friday morning, with the match set to follow Barty vs Giorgi, which starts at 3am ET / 12am PT. ESPN Plus is the best place to watch Nadal vs Khachanov in the US. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month. More ways to live stream Australian Open 2022 The Australian Open is also being televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3, but the coverage is less comprehensive and it's hard to tell which matches will be featured ahead of time. You can use cable-cutting services Sling TV or FuboTV to access the ESPN TV channels. Both offer free trials.

CAN: Nadal vs Khachanov live stream

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans have a late night in store. Nadal vs Khachanov is expected to start at around 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT on Thursday night/Friday morning, immediately after Barty vs Giorgi, which starts at 7pm. In Canada, you can watch Nadal vs Khachanov on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

UK: Nadal vs Khachanov live stream

For tennis fans in the UK, the estimated start time for Nadal vs Khachanov is 9.30am GMT on Friday morning, with the match set to follow Barty vs Giorgi, which starts at 8am. Nadal vs Khachanov is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like the Winter Olympics, snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

NZ: Nadal vs Khachanov live stream