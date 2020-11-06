Nadal vs Carreno Busta live stream: how to watch 2020 Paris Masters QF match anywhere

We have an all-Spanish encounter on the cards at the Paris Masters today, as top seed Rafael Nadal faces off against Pablo Carreno Busta, who's become something of a household name over the past few months. Nadal has never made it to the final of this tournament, but he'll be confident of progressing against an opponent he's never lost to. We'll show you how to live stream Nadal vs Carreno Busta today at the Paris Masters and watch ATP Tour tennis online wherever you are - including free viewing options in some places!

Nadal vs Carreno Busta live stream Nadal vs Carreno Busta will be the third match on Court Central today, and the match is scheduled to start no earlier than 6.30pm local time, which is 5.30pm GMT. Full tennis live stream and TV details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

Nadal and Carreno Busta have played each other six times before, but Pablo has only ever won one set. Their two most recent meetings came this year, at the Australian Open and then the Italian Open.

Carreno Busta has had an impressive but frustrating couple of months, in which he's made it to the semi-finals of the US Open and the quarter-finals of the French Open. It's been his biggest season since 2017, but he still hasn't managed to get his hands on a big singles title.

He's looked good in Paris so far, but he's the clear underdog today. With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both out of action, Nadal has tunnel vision and could become only the fifth player to win both the French Open and Paris Masters.

He was pushed hard in the last round by Jordan Thompson but played impressively throughout, and surely won't be bowing out yet. If you're even a casual tennis fan, you won't want to miss a Nadal vs Carreno Busta live stream. So keep reading to discover options for watching absolutely free, and where else you can catch the Paris Masters tennis.

How to get a Nadal vs Carreno Busta live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch ATP tennis online from abroad

Nadal vs Carreno Busta live stream: how to watch 2020 Paris Masters online in the US

In the US, coverage of the Paris Masters is split between the Tennis Channel and ESPN 2, but Nadal vs Carreno Busta is on the Tennis Channel. They're expected to walk onto court at around 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT. It's worth knowing that both the Tennis Channel and ESPN are cable-based services, so in order to watch you'll need a subscription... or a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Paris Masters live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $10 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Nadal vs Carreno Busta live stream: how to watch Paris Masters 2020 in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Paris Masters tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with Nadal vs Carreno Busta set to start no earlier than 5.30pm GMT. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Paris Masters tennis: live stream Nadal vs Carreno Busta in Canada

In Canada, coverage of the Paris Masters is split between DAZN, TSN, the Tennis Channel and Rogers Sportsnet, with action getting underway at around 5am ET/2am PT each day. Nadal vs Carreno Busta is scheduled to start no earlier than 12.30pm ET/9.30am PT, and will be shown on TSN1. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Paris Masters live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Carreno Busta in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and is broadcasting the 2020 Paris Masters via Foxtel. You can tune into Nadal vs Carreno Busta from 4.30am AEDT in the early hours of Saturday morning. This is actually great news for cord-cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch most of the event for free this November. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.