Mystery motorola phone with 'waterdrop' notch has been leaked

Images have appeared of a Moto G6 Plus and a Motorola One with a waterdrop notch, suggesting we could be getting an enhanced version of the Moto G6 Plus and the Motorola One.

First appearing on Chinese microblog Weibo (via GSMArena), the leaked images show a Moto G6 Plus with a smaller waterdrop notch and dual-SIM.

The G6 Plus released back in May and had a regular screen with a regular tall screen, suggesting these leaked images could be of the enhanced version.

In addition, a user on Weibo published images of a Motorola One in red, with a dual-rear camera and a large notch.

Take a look at the images yourself:

Image Credit: Weibo (via GSMArena)

We can’t verify if these images are legit, but if they are it’s likely we’re looking at the enhanced version of the Moto G6 Plus and the Motorola One.

What does this mean for Motorola? Well, it's hard to say at this point, especially as it could be a variant of the phone designed only for the Chinese market.

It could also simply be a prototype of the original Moto G6 Plus, although why it wouldn't be selected over the iPhone X-esque notch is beyond us.