Mystery Google device emerges in new FCC filing – but what could it be?

Google has submitted an FCC filing for a mysterious new “wireless device” – suggesting a never-before-seen smart home product could be on the horizon.

As first spotted by Droidlife (opens in new tab), the filing (opens in new tab) refers to an “engineering sample” (under model number G28DR) that supports both WiFi and Bluetooth functionality. It also features an image detailing a rectangular-shaped product which, according to an accompanying description, is powered by a connected source or a battery.

Droidlife suggests the product in question could be a new entry in Google’s ever-expanding Nest lineup – which is currently made up of speakers, smart displays, doorbells, security cameras and thermostats – and given its presumed shape, the mystery device certainly fits that mold.

You can check out the granular details of the filing via the image below:

FCC description for product G28DR (Image credit: Federal Communications Commission (FCC))

As Droidlife notes, there's a chance that the device is screen-less – a theory corroborated by its speaker-like shape – further hinting that it could be a new addition to Google's smart home range.

Beyond that, though, your guess is as good as ours. An elaborate alarm clock? A juiced-up thermostat?

Analysis: The power of things

One detail does stick out for us and maybe offers a hint of the kind of device we're looking at here.

Most smart home gadgets are AC-powered, meaning they plug into your wall. A handful of outdoor smart security cameras support DC or battery operation. There's no indication here, though, of a camera, let alone a display.

The combination of battery operation and Bluetooth points to a portable device of some sort. Maybe even an outdoor, weatherproof Google Nest Audio device. However, with no mention of speakers or audio output, that seems unlikely.

With all those antennas, including the PIFA (Planar Inverted-F Antenna), which is generally used in mobile devices, maybe this is an outdoor WiFi extender, designed to work with Google's WiFi mesh network system.

This is, obviously, all speculation. Those specs could be part of a larger, as-of-yet, announced Google device.

Whatever it turns out to be, we'll be keeping tabs on this mysterious new model as it moves through the development process.