Mulan is coming to all Disney Plus subscribers in December

While Disney's Mulan may be available to stream this weekend on Disney Plus for those willing to pay a premium one-off fee for Premier Access, the Mouse House has now confirmed that the live-action epic will be available to all subscribers by the end of the year at no extra cost.

As confirmed by the Disney Plus Premier Access landing page, Mulan will be unlocked for all subscribers from December 4, 2020, meaning those who are happy to wait for the film can avoid paying the additional fee of $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99.

(Image credit: Disney)

According to the updated landing page, the "Premier Access offer will be available until 2nd November 2020 at 11:59 PM PT" – or around 2 months – and it you haven't unlocked it by then, you'll need to wait until December 4 to stream Mulan.

"Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on compatible devices and any platform where Disney+ is available," says the landing page.

If you're keen to watch Mulan this weekend via Premier Access, you can sign up to Disney Plus below and visit the film's dedicated landing page to unlock it starting this Friday, September 4.