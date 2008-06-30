Speedo launches waterproof MP3 player

If you are in the market for a fully waterproof MP3 player, then a new swimmer's gadget from Speedo most probably fits the bill.

Instead of using boring old earplugs to keep the scum from your local council pool out of your inner ears, you can now add a soundtrack to your morning swim with this waterproof MP3 for swimmers.

iRiver swimming

The MP3 player has been manufactured by iRiver, contains 1GB of storage (so it can hold more than enough tunes for your half-hour dip) and plays for up to 9 hours on a single charge.

Speedo claims that they are usable up to 3 metres below the water, which means they are fine for any normal pool, but not so fine for deep sea diving.

What's more, they also float -- so you can't possibly lose them at the bottom of the pool. They currently retail for $145 in the US and we're awaiting confirmation on UK price and distribution.