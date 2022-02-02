Mozilla VPN now offers more privacy than ever

Audio player loading…

Mozilla has announced a significant boost for its VPN offering as it looks to provide mobile users with boosted privacy tools.

The new release of Mozilla VPN 2.7 will offer its multi-hop feature, which was announced in mid-2021 for desktop computers, on mobile as well.

The Mozilla VPN multi-hop feature is simple in design - it allows people to use two VPN servers instead of just one. First it routes the online activity through one VPN server, called the “entry” server. Then, it routes it another time, through a server Mozilla dubs the “exit” VPN server.

How to turn on multi-hop

Using the feature itself is pretty straightforward and only requires a few taps. All users need to do is bring up Mozilla VPN, tap “Select Location”, and choose “Multi-hop”. After that, all they need to do is choose the entry and the exit locations, and they’re ready to go.

“We know that it’s more important than ever for you to be safe, and for you to know that what you do online is your own business,” the company said in a press release.

Mozilla noted users who are “ultra-conservative when it comes to privacy” such as political activists, journalists writing about sensitive topics, or any other cohort whose work could put them in harm’s way, should find the feature particularly handy.

The potential downside of using Mozilla VPN’s multi-hop feature is that the internet speeds might suffer, and the battery on the mobile device could be drained somewhat faster. However, when privacy is of the utmost importance, many will be more than happy to make such a tradeoff.

Mozilla has also warned that the number of countries users can choose from may also be reduced in the future.

The new feature comes as part of Mozilla VPN version 2.7. The version also comes with an enhanced privacy feature called Multi-Account Containers, which allows users to keep parts of their online life separated into color-coded tabs. Cookies are separated by container, allowing users to use the web with multiple accounts.