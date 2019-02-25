Mozilla and Microsoft form an unlikely team, bringing Firefox Reality to HoloLens 2

Mozilla is teaming up with Microsoft to bring Firefox Reality to the forthcoming HoloLens 2 headset, which made its debut at MWC 2019.

Speaking to TechRadar, Lars Bergstom, director of engineering for Mozilla's Mixed Reality Program, said, "Building on Microsoft’s years of experience with the current HoloLens, we will work together to learn from developers and users about bringing AR content to the web.

"Alongside our desktop and standalone VR browser efforts, this prototype of Firefox Reality for HoloLens will ensure that the immersive web works for all users, regardless of device they are on."

It seems uncharacteristic for Microsoft to support another developer's web browser but with Mozilla investing heavily in creating a browsing experience optimized for headsets, it makes sense that Microsoft should adopt that rather than attempt to create an equivalent for Edge.

