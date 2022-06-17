Motorola Razr 3 price leak suggests it could struggle against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Audio player loading…

Samsung doesn’t have much competition in the foldable phone market, but this year it sounds like Motorola is going to give it run for its money, as the Motorola Razr 3 is reportedly on the way, and a new leak suggests it could be a big improvement on the Motorola Razr 2020 – although perhaps not quite enough of one.

According to OnLeaks – a reputable leaker – in collaboration with CompareDial (opens in new tab), the Motorola Razr 3 will cost €1,149 in Europe. That converts to around $1,200 / £980 / AU$1,730, but more importantly it’s €250 less than the €1,399 launch price of the Motorola Razr 2020.

So while those price conversions are unlikely to be exact, the Motorola Razr 3 will probably be significantly cheaper than the $1,399 / £1,399 (around AU$1,900) launch price of the Razr 2020 in the US and the UK.

In fact, given that Motorola used the same numerical price in both the US and the UK for the last model, it's possible that this one will be $1,149 / £1,149.

The source adds that the Motorola Razr will apparently only be available in a Quartz Black shade initially, though EvLeaks – another leaker with a great track record – tweeted (opens in new tab) that it will also be available in Tranquil Blue.

Beyond that, this leak seems to be reiterating previously leaked information, but it’s information that makes this rumored price look all the more impressive.

Apparently, the Motorola Razr 3 will have a 6.7-inch foldable screen and a 3-inch secondary display – both of which would be bigger than on the previous model.

It’s also said to use a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, which would be a huge upgrade given that previous models used mid-range chips, and it supposedly has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage – with only this one configuration set to be available.

The source concludes by saying that the Razr 3 will apparently land in China in July, with a global launch following soon after.

The next Z Flip could be a better buy than the Razr 3 (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: good, but not good enough

With bigger screens, a much more powerful chipset and a significantly lower price, the Motorola Razr 3 could be a huge improvement on the Motorola Razr 2020. Of course, all of these leaked details should be taken with a pinch of salt, but even if they're all correct, the phone faces a big Samsung-shaped problem.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected this year, and that phone will reportedly be cheaper than its predecessor too. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 started at $999 / £949 / AU$1,499, which is already cheaper than we’d expect the Motorola Razr 3 to be, so if the Z Flip 4 is cheaper still then Motorola’s phone could remain a hard sell.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also rumored to have a 6.7-inch main screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, just like the Razr 3, so Motorola’s phone may not have an advantage on those fronts either.

That said, the Razr 3 might have the edge in other ways, as it’s likely that the Z Flip 4 will have just 8GB of RAM compared to the Razr's 12GB, and it will probably have less storage too. Plus, the Samsung's cover screen is reportedly smaller at just 1.9 inches, compared to the Razr's three inches.

So the Motorola Razr 3 might have a specs edge, but at a higher price and coming from a smaller brand, it’s still likely to face an uphill struggle – and those with a bit more cash to splash might also be looking at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is also expected this year.