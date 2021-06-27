MotoGP TT Assen live stream 2021: how to watch Dutch TT Grand Prix online from anywhere

The King is back. 581 days after last topping the podium, Marc Marquez won his 11th consecutive race at the Sachsenring, the eight-time world champion pulling off one of the most inspiring comebacks in sporting history after nearly a year out through injury. It sets TT Assen up beautifully, the iconic Cathedral of Speed making its hotly anticipated return to the calendar after last year's cancellation. Read on as we explain how to watch all the Dutch TT Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.

Only in our wildest dreams did we imagine that Marquez would reign supreme again, but this has been no ordinary season. The past four races have been won by four different manufacturers - a first in the MotoGP era.

Could Marquez's heroics rub off on Valentino Rossi? The Doctor is yet to finish higher than 10th this season, but he has a phenomenal record at the Cathedral, with 10 victories here across all classes.

Maverick Vinales climbed the top step at the last MotoGP TT Assen and, similarly, this could be just the race he needs to fire him up again.

His teammate Fabio Quartararo still tops the riders' standings, and will be desperate to get back on top of the rostrum at the most prestigious venue of them all. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Dutch TT Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual MotoGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

MotoGP TT Assen live stream 2021: how to watch Dutch TT Grand Prix in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP TT Assen gets underway at 12.30pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 1pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP TT Assen on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP TT Assen live stream: how to watch the Dutch TT Grand Prix in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to MotoGP TT Assen at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm. You're spoilt for choice Down Under. You can watch the Dutch TT Grand Prix on free-to-air 10 Bold, but if you're already a pay TV subscriber you can tune in on Fox Sports. However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP TT Assen in the US for the Dutch TT Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, but they're all being shown on a delayed broadcast. The Dutch TT Grand Prix starts at 8am ET / 5am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBC from 12pm ET / 9am PT, or on NBCSN from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Sunday night. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP TT Assen online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP TT Assen live stream in New Zealand