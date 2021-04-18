MotoGP Portugal live stream 2021: how to watch race online from anywhere

We all needed a two-week break after the drama of Doha, but it's time to rev up your engines again for the first European race of the season! With Fabio Quartararo's heroics and the return of six-time world champion Marc Marquez after an eight month layoff, excitement levels couldn't be higher. Read on for full details on how to watch all the MotoGP Portugal action online, no matter where you are.

Quartararo led the tightest top 15 finish in MotoGP history a fortnight ago, in a race that featured a collision between reigning champion Joan Mir and Jack Miller and a dizzying performance from Miguel Oliveira.

The Portuguese soared from P12 to P4 in the opening seconds, before eventually finishing in 15th - but less than nine seconds behind the winner.

Oliveira was triumphant at Portimão Circuit last year, leading the pack from the outset, and the now Red Bull KTM Factory Racing man will be desperate for a repeat, with the current standings making for less than pleasant reading for himself and his team.

Things look equally bad for Honda, but if anyone can turn their fortunes around it's Marquez. The King is back, but his condition remains to be seen. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual MotoGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

MotoGP Portugal live stream 2021: how to watch Portuguese Grand Prix in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP Portugal starts at 12.30pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 1pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP Portugal live stream: how to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to the MotoGP Portugal at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm. You're spoilt for choice Down Under. You can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on free-to-air 10 Bold, but if you're already a pay TV subscriber you can tune in on Fox Sports. However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Portugal in the US for the Portuguese Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, though only five GPs are being shown live, with the rest on a delayed broadcast. Unfortunately, MotoGP Portugal falls into the second of these groups. The Portuguese Grand Prix starts at 8am ET / 5am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN from 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP Portugal live stream in New Zealand

MotoGP fans based in New Zealand need to tune into Spark Sport for 2021 races, with MotoGP Portugal set to start at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning. Spark Sport costs $19.99 per month but if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the MotoGP action, you also get a bevy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, the F1 and EPL football. If you're abroad and want to sign-in to watch your subscription you can, using one of our best VPN recommendations.