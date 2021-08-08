MotoGP Austria live stream 2021: how to watch Styria Grand Prix online from anywhere

While it may have been a month of rest for some, Marc Marquez has been hard at work training and growing in strength, and at Spielberg the Spaniard will be looking to prove himself as the King once more. However, aside from Portimao, the Red Bull Ring is the only track on the current calendar where Marquez has never topped the podium – and at Assen, Quartararo looked unbeatable. Read on as we explain how to watch all the Styria Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.

After almost a year of riding while recovering, Marc Marquez is supposedly back on form and looking to stamp his name back on the highest tier of MotoGP, but Quartararo won't be a pushover.

Beyond the regulars, though, you might notice a familiar name back on the grid in Styria – Dani Pedrosa. Retired at the end of the 2018 season and currently working as KTM's official test rider, Pedrosa will be riding a somewhat different machine to his teammates, and, interestingly enough, it'll be his first competitive outing on anything other than a Honda since he moved up to 125cc.

With a hefty lead, it's impossible for Quartararo to be unseated at the top of the standings for now, but in such a changeable season, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw a upset in Styria. However, all you need to do is follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Styria Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

MotoGP Styria live stream 2021: how to watch Austria Grand Prix in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP Styria gets underway at 12.30pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 1pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP Styria on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP Styria live stream: how to watch the Austria Grand Prix in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to MotoGP Styria at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm. Down Under, your best choice is likely the free-to-air Austria Grand Prix stream on 10 Bold. Available on Freeview and on the 10 Bold website, you can watch the entire MotoGP Styria for FREE. You'll be able to find 10 Play apps for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, so you'll be able to catch the actions on just about any device you've got lying around the house. Anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports offers a FREE two-week trial, and is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while the Premium package costs $35 a month and allows three streams. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Styria in the US for the Austria Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, but they're all being shown on a delayed broadcast. The Austrian Grand Prix starts at 8am ET / 5am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBC from 12pm ET / 9am PT, or on NBCSN from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Sunday night. If you don't have cable, in select market's you'll also be able to get access with OTT provider Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10, recurring at $35 a month. A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV which offers a FREE three-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling. If you do have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP Austria online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP Styria live stream in New Zealand